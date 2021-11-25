Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, a band led by Michael C Hall, talks about their debut album and their upcoming winter tour (exclusive).

Even in a year when so many of us turned to music streaming services for comfort and connection, keeping up with all the new releases can be difficult.

There will always be worthwhile albums that are true hidden gems waiting to be discovered, such as Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s pristine debut album, Thanks for Coming, which is out now.

The band’s music has an atmospheric art that leaves you in an ethereal and reflective state of mind, drawing influence from David Bowie’s glam, experimental, and ambient music, as well as ’80s new wave dance and contemporary electronica.

The band, which includes vocalist Michael C Hall (best known for his role as Dexter Morgan on Showtime’s Dexter) and instrumentalists Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers and Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), first met when Hall directed Hedwig and the Angry Itch on Broadway in 2014.

The three have merged their talents for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum after quickly becoming friends and sharing a love of genre-bending music.

Hall, Yanowitz, and Katz-Bohen tell PopCulture.com exclusively that with their 14-track album beaming with a blinding existential vision of immaculately expressive songwriting against moody, spacious backdrops of subtle drums and low bass, they enjoy the challenge of genre-testing.

“We had six songs on our [2020 self-titled] EP and they were all different from each other, and we like that kind of mash-up,” Yanowitz told PopCulture from the band’s New York studio.

“And then we just continued that for the full link, and then we just finished another record that I think also plays into that same feel where we like to jump around,” she says.

It’s funny, we just wrote a set for our European tour that starts this week, and this set is a little bit of a mash-up, so figuring out how to lay it out has been challenging, but it’s fun for us.

We like all kinds of music, so maybe one day we’ll make a record that sounds like it’s all coming from the same place.”

With the passage of time, the trio’s album, Thanks for Coming, was finally released in February, complete with numerous music videos, including…

