Princess Love Files for Divorce From Ray J After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Princess Love is putting an end to the drama.

The Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Ray J on Tuesday, May 5, E! News can confirm.

Over the past several months, the couple’s marital troubles have played out very publicly. Last November, a then-pregnant Princess Love accused the R&B singer of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas without a safe way to get home. The social media scandal escalated further when Princess Love claimed that Ray J had left their Vegas hotel room to “party with escorts and strippers.”

Meanwhile, Ray J, 39, insisted there was no truth to the rumors and offered an apology to Princess Love on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I have to do better, and I have to understand my wife is pregnant,” he said at the time. “I have to think a little more wiser when I’m making decisions.”

The 35-year-old still vowed to file for divorce from her husband, and almost six months later she’s made good on her promise.

Evan after the birth of their son, Epik Ray Norwood, in late December, Princess Love and Ray J couldn’t come back together to make their marriage work.

Just days before news of Princess Love’s divorce filing, Ray J told Page Six that she asked him to quarantine at a hotel out of concern for their kids’ wellbeing.

“I’m lonely right now. I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over,’ ” he explained. “So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.”

Princess Love and Ray J wed in Aug. 2016 after a year together.

E! News has reached out to Ray J’s rep for comment.