Princess Martha Louise of Norway hints at the self-destruction of ex-husband Ari Behn

Princess Martha Louise of Norway meant the fatality of her ex-husband Ari Behn in a birthday message to their teenage child.

Martha Louise, 48, acknowledged it is a ‘bittersweet’ day for daughter Leah, 15, as she commemorates her birthday celebration for the very first time given that her daddy’s death in December in 2014.

Author Mr Behn, who was wed to Martha Louise for 15 years as well as shared three kids with the royal, was found dead after taking his own life on Christmas Day.

Martha Louise is now in a connection with US-based Shaman Durek Verrett.

Commemorating her little girl on Instagram, Martha Louise wrote: ‘Verified Happy 15th Birthday, my terrific Leah.

‘You are a fantastic young female with numerous talents; you are funny, kind, graceful as well as gorgeous with a clever head on your shoulders.

She proceeded: ‘And although this day is bittersweet in even more methods than one, you reconcile it as well as remain true to your feelings. You maintain motivating me each day, beloved. I am so happy with you. Love you with all my heart.’

The message was accompanied by a slideshow of photos of Leah throughout the years.

Medicine man Durek, whose friends with Gwyneth Paltrow, included his very own message to the teen, revealing exactly how close he has actually expanded to Martha Louise and also her family.

He created: ‘I like you all and mom. There isn’t a day that passes that your out my mind. Delighted Birthday darling. You are such an attractive intense light.’

Talking with FEMAIL today, Shaman Durek, 45, disclosed that he and also girlfriend Princess Märtha Louise of Norway are thinking about marriage and also have actually currently made strategies to cohabit in the United States once the worldwide coronavirus lockdown mores than.The pair have been dating for greater than a year-yet are currently apart as a result of lockdowns in their respective home nations of the United States and also Norway. He told Femail:’ I can tell you one point. It( marriage )is most definitely not off the

table. Our plans are ultimately to live together with each various other. Not in Norway, yet in the United States. ‘And allow me inform you, whatever individuals state regarding us, it is our life. Märtha and also I are mosting likely to live the

means we decide to live.’

