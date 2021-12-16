Prior to the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Zendaya sends Tom Holland a heartfelt message.

Before the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Zendaya sends Tom Holland a heartfelt message.

Zendaya sent a heartfelt message to Tom Holland, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, on Wednesday, ahead of their upcoming film’s premiere.

The actress took to Instagram to share a pair of photos that demonstrate the importance of following your dreams.

Holland was dangling from wires in a sound stage in his Spider-Man suit in the first photo, which was a candid behind-the-scenes photo from the production.

The slideshow continued with an adorable throwback photo of Holland as a toddler dressed as Spider-Man and pointing directly at the camera.

Zendaya captioned the touching post, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you.”

“Some things don’t change, which is a good thing.”

On Monday, the two shared a red carpet moment at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya wore a Valentino black mesh dress with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and black spiderweb-like sequins throughout, while Holland wore a dark brown suit.

Holland and Zendaya made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this month at a London photo call, posing together for the first time since the Spider-Man star confirmed their relationship in a November interview.

Following Holland’s GQ interview, in which he confirmed his relationship with Zendaya after speculation began in July when they were photographed kissing in his car, the pair has made a series of public appearances.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 14, fans will get a chance to see their on-screen chemistry.

