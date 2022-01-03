Private screenings of this psychedelic Monkees film were requested by the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

Private screenings of The Monkees’ first and only psychedelic film, Head, were reportedly requested by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The film, unlike their family-friendly television series, was set during the late 1960s psychedelic era.

Head was reportedly created as a stream-of-consciousness concept to improve The Monkees’ public image.

A series of interconnected vignettes comprised the film.

Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork appeared in Head in situations that were far from their happy, slapstick personas from their television show.

Dolenz running through a municipal ribbon-cutting ceremony and then jumping off a bridge to the band’s “Porpoise Song” was probably not what moviegoers expected.

Head was a financial and professional disaster for the band after the band members broke through their manufactured television image.

The Guardian, on the other hand, claimed that the film was poorly received.

“The film shattered like a dark star’s ball.

“The analogy of a rock in the water is far too mild for how poorly that film performed,” Peter Tork said.

According to The Guardian, Monkees producer Bob Rafelson stated that both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones requested private screenings of the film.

Before Head, directed by Bob Rafelson and written by Jack Nicholson, the Monkees and Beatles were already friends.

In the final episode of The Monkees TV series “The Frodis Caper,” directed and written by Micky Dolenz, a snippet of the Beatles’ song “Good Morning, Good Morning” was used.

The Rolling Stones starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s Sympathy For the Devil, while The Monkees were filming Head.

The Beatles had starred in the TV film Magical Mystery Tour a year before.

Rafelson told Esquire in an interview that the plan was to make a bunch of different movies and combine them into one package.

As a result, The Monkees’ wholesome made-for-TV image, which Rafelson and his partner Bert Schneider had co-created, was shattered.

“So audacious that nobody saw the [expletive]thing,” Rafelson thought of Head.

Fans of the Monkees have dubbed Head a cult classic.

After spending time together at an Ojai, California resort, the band members and struggling actor Jack Nicholson came up with the idea.

“He was a fantastic, charismatic, and funny guy.”

Jack spent a significant amount of time with us.

He stayed on set and went out on tour, just picking up the vibe,” Dolenz told The Guardian.

