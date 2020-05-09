Priyanka Chopra Adorably Crashes Nick Jonas’ Virtual Happy Hour With The Voice Coaches

In the second installment of The Voice’s virtual happy hour, the show’s coaches shared their attempts at keeping busy and sane during quarantine, by sipping cocktails and sharing their experiences during self-isolation.

Blake Shelton attempted to TikTok, rolled in flowers and adored some ducklings. Kelly Clarkson cautiously interacted with a horse, gave a lasso a twirl and had a whack at chopping wood. John Legend lamented his loneliness at the piano. And Nick Jonasshared his newfound passion as an over-caffeinated barista.

“I’ve been getting really into latte art,” Jonas explained before slurping a cup of joe. “I’ve been starting with the simpler things like leaves, but I’m working towards a self-portrait.”

“The nice thing about latte art, is, it turns out, I love coffee!” Jonas continued with a red-eyed revelation. “I can’t sleep.”

But perhaps even more entertaining than Jonas’ new obsession was the cameo by his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

“Nick is going crazy with these latte designs,” Chopra said in a panicked plea to the camera. “All he does is drink coffee all day!”

Chopra then gave the eye-roll of the century as her hubby suggested another cup.

“Are you sure you want to have one?” she asked with concern.

Lucky for the vocal coaches, none seemed as shaken up as host Carson Daly, who wept while wrapped in a pink blanket, clutching a stuffed animal.

“I’m good,” Daly explained. “I can’t wait to hang out with you guys again in person.”

