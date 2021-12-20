Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are ‘Building Traditions’ for the Holidays, According to Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

When it comes to holiday traditions, Priyanka Chopra is focusing on what she considers to be the most important aspect of the season: spending time with the people she cares about.

The Matrix Resurrections actress, 39, discussed her holiday plans with husband Nick Jonas with ET’s Matt Cohen at the film’s premiere in San Francisco, Calif., over the weekend.

“I think we’re still trying to build traditions,” she told ET about her three-year-old husband.

“Because we’re always doing so many things apart, our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together.”

When it comes to plans, Chopra says her priority is “just being home with the family.”

As she prepares to debut her new Matrix character, Sati, the actress has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Chopra wore a custom strapless Halpern gown with shimmery silver details and a bold burnt orange fan-style accent on the red carpet.

She explained, “These are the colors of my character.”

“So I just thought I’d have a little fun with the one and only premiere we’ve had in like three years.”

Chopra is ecstatic to be a part of the latest installment of the franchise.

“It’s insane.

“It feels so incredible to be a part of this incredible cast, this iconic film, but also such fun people making an incredible film that people will enjoy and have been anticipating for almost 20 years,” Chopra said of the film’s star, Keanu Reeves.

He has an amazing quality in that he understands what’s going on.”

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters on December 22nd.

22 and will be available to watch on HBO Max.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas Are Working on ‘Building Traditions’ for the Holidays (Exclusive)