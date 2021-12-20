Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Say They’re Making Holiday Traditions (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas Are Creating Holiday Traditions (Exclusive)

When it comes to holiday traditions, Priyanka Chopra is focusing on what she considers to be the most important this season: spending time with the people she loves.

The Matrix Resurrections star discussed her holiday plans with husband Nick Jonas with ET’s Matt Cohen at the film’s premiere in San Francisco, California, over the weekend.

“I think we’re still trying to build traditions,” she said of her three-year-old husband.

“Trying to spend Christmas together is a big tradition for us because we’re always doing so many things apart.”

Chopra also stated that her main priority is “just being home with the family” when it comes to plans.

As she prepares to debut her new Matrix character, Sati, the 39-year-old actress has a lot to be happy about this year.

Chopra wore a custom Halpern strapless gown with shimmery silver details and a bold burnt orange fan-style accent on the red carpet.

She explained, “These are the colors of my character.”

“So I just thought I’d have a little fun with the one and only premiere we’ve had in like three years.”

Chopra is ecstatic to be part of the latest installment of the franchise.

“It’s insane,” says the narrator.

“It feels so incredible to be a part of this incredible cast, this iconic movie, but also such fun people making an incredible movie that people will enjoy and have been anticipating for almost 20 years,” Chopra said of the film’s star, Keanu Reeves.

He has an amazing quality in that he understands what’s going on.”

On December 21, The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters.

22 and will be available to watch on HBO Max.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas are ‘Building Traditions’ for the Holidays (Exclusive)