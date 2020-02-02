Priyanka Chopra Honors Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammys in a Special Way

Priyanka Chopra is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a special way.

The 2020 Grammys are all about the music, and the top players in the business wowed on the red carpet on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, tonight’s annual ceremony wasn’t only focused on the music, as news broke earlier in the day that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Chopra.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress made sure to honor the basketball icon in a special and unique way.

Instead of only sharing a heartwarming message about Bryant on social media, the actress also took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number “24” written on her index finger.

As many fans know, that number belonged to Kobe, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

“RIP Mamba,” Chopra shared in an Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.

While attending the 2020 Grammys, the Pink Sky star walked arm-in-arm with her husband, Nick Jonas. And it’s safe to say all eyes were on her custom Ralph & Russo design, which not only featured a plunging neckline but also included diamond-adorned pieces, massive fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

“This guy,” she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking a pose hours before making their way to the event.

For the fanciful affair, the couple turned it into family night as they walked the carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together.

Even though the Grammys feel bittersweet considering today’s news, it looks like people are showing their love and respect to the basketball legend, who brought everyone together at the Staples Center.

For more major fashion moments, updates on tonight’s winners, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here.