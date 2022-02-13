Priyanka Chopra Jonas claims that her mother ‘had no hope’ that she would marry before Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her mother ‘had no hope’ that she would marry Nick Jonas before she did.

Moms are notorious for saying things that are well-intentioned but come across as unsupportive.

For example, when Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother, Madhu Chopra, said she “had no hope” that her daughter would ever marry.

At first, it sounds a little harsh.

However, there may be some truth to the sentiment.

It’s easier to understand why Chopra Jonas’ mother said that now that she’s made it to the altar.

Madhu, like most mothers, is concerned about her daughter’s safety.

She expressed concern that Chopra Jonas would never get married.

Chopra Jonas’ grandmother agreed, citing the Quantico actor’s inability to cook as an example.

That wasn’t the only piece of advice the family matriarch had to offer.

Chopra Jonas’ mother also chimed in with career advice.

Chopra Jonas spread her wings and moved to America after a successful Bollywood career in India, hoping to break into the world’s most famous entertainment industry: Hollywood.

Madhu warned her now-39-year-old daughter that she might be too old to act in Los Angeles, and instead insisted that she start a production company to focus on a career offscreen as a backup plan.

Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, is doing both.

Onscreen and with Purple Pebble Pictures, the production company she co-founded with Madhu, the Miss World 2000 winner has become a larger-than-life presence.

Chopra Jonas spoke with Vanity Fair about her plans for their production company, and she revealed some details about them.

Purple Pebble Pictures has a track record of success.

In 2016, the White Tiger actress and her mother co-founded the business.

Chopra Jonas intends to use her recent achievements to inspire others.

Chopra Jonas’ latest deal with Amazon, which was likely made possible by her fan-favorite spy series Amazon’s Citadel, will allow her to do “very hyper-specific storytelling.” Chopra Jonas is on a mission to feature South Asian women-centric tales, helping to represent a culture that isn’t often represented in Hollywood.

She’s ready to “fight for characters” who can “normalize different cultures” in her role as a producer.

Chopra Jonas isn’t the only Hollywood star venturing into the world of production.

I, Tonya was produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Brownstone Productions, which produced Pitch Perfect, is led by Elizabeth Banks.

There are plenty more, including Denver And Delilah Productions (Bombshell), Flavor Unit Entertainment (Bessie), and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Big Little Lies).

