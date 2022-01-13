Priyanka Chopra Says Her Children Will Play a “Big Role” in Her Future Plans With Husband Nick Jonas

Children Play a “Big Part” in Priyanka Chopra’s Future Plans With Husband Nick Jonas, she Says

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sees children as a “big part” of her future with husband Nick Jonas, even if she doesn’t know when they’ll arrive.

In a cover story published on Thursday, January 13, Chopra Jonas, 39, told Vanity Fair, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.”

“By God’s grace, it happens.”

Chopra Jonas hopes that 2022 will allow her to focus on her relationship with Jonas, 29, and their future children, despite the fact that she still has a lot of projects to work on in the coming months.

“The next job has always been my priority.”

She told the outlet, “I’m a very, very ambitious person.”

“However, I believe the woman in me is yearning for a sense of equilibrium.

I miss being a part of my family.

I yearn to be able to do things for the soul that I couldn’t because I was ‘blinders on’ and working.”

The actress revealed that she expects big changes in 2022, despite her plans to prioritize her family life in the new year.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of reinventing myself,” she explained.

“I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.

I’m afraid of it as well.

Change is always frightening.

“However, I’ve done it before.”

She joked that she and the “Sucker” singer are “not too busy to practice” while they wait for the right time to start their family.

Following a whirlwind romance, the Matrix star and Jonas married in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

She told Us Weekly in January 2020 about the best “advantage” of being married.

“The best perk of all is knowing that I have my husband by my side,” she told Us exclusively at the time.

“We’re having a great time.”

Despite the fact that Jonas is the only member of the Jonas Brothers without children — a fact that Chopra Jonas joked about during Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast — the couple is close with the singer’s brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, as well as their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

“I’m from an Indian family, so we’re used to it,” she explains.

