Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Relationship “Rule” With Nick Jonas and Their Plans for Starting a Family

How do Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their relationship work with their busy schedules? According to the actress, there’s one rule that has helped them “prioritize” each other.

“We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other,” the cover star told Tatler for its May 2020 issue. “That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it.”

Still on the topic of the Jonas Brothers rocker, Chopra also weighed in on when she and her husband of over one year will be following in her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner‘s footsteps and start a family of their own.

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she said at the time of her interview. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been.”

She added, “It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Until then, the couple has their hands full with their new puppy Gino. Back in December, the Quantico alum surprised Jonas with the German Shepherd pup as an anniversary present. During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Voice coach joked that Gino is destroying their house. “He’s huge now,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “He’s ripping up everything that comes in his path. He’s using the bathroom wherever he pleases.”

Now one year into their marriage, Chopra still can’t help but gush over her leading man. While sitting down with Diane Von Furstenberg for an episode of her podcast InCharge with DVF, the Isn’t It Romantic star shared what she finds most attractive about her husband.

“I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there’s such an incredible power, and it’s so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered,” she explained. “Like he’ll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”