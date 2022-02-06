Priyanka Chopra Talks ‘The Activist’ and What’s Next for the CBS Show

Priyanka Chopra Discusses Her Role on ‘The Activist,’ as Well as What’s Going on with the CBS Show

Priyanka Chopra is a triple threat entertainer who is known for her high-profile marriage to Nick Jonas. She is a singer, actor, and host.

Chopra is a strong advocate for causes she believes in.

Chopra has sparked controversy on several occasions, despite the fact that she has raised awareness for worthwhile causes and ventures.

She was most recently seen in the infamous show The Activist, which has been put on indefinite hold—and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor discussed The Activist and whether or not she thinks it will return to television.

Chopra has received criticism despite being a well-known actor with tens of thousands of fans around the world.

She’s known as a feminist and humanitarian, but some of her past actions and affiliations have raised eyebrows among fans.

Chopra, for example, once worked on an ad campaign in India that promoted skin lightening creams.

She’s also a staunch supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely regarded as a divisive figure in the country.

On social media in early 2019, the Quantico star expressed support for India’s armed forces.

In retaliation for a suicide car bombing attack that killed dozens of Indian troops, a suspected terrorist camp in Pakistan was air struck on the same day she expressed her support.

As a result of all of these incidents, some critics have labeled Chopra a “performative activist.”

The Activist, a new show, was announced in late 2021.

The reality show was created to feature activists competing in a series of challenges that addressed a variety of real-world issues in real time.

Chopra, as well as other big names like Usher and Julianne Hough, were rumored to be cast in the series.

The show was cancelled not long after it was announced, and Chopra has strong feelings about it.

Chopra revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that showrunners have gone back to the drawing board to “retool” the contentious series.

She explained, “I have no idea what they’re going to do with it yet.”

“I’ve been involved with Global Citizen for a long time, and I’m aware of the progress they’ve made in addressing global poverty and climate change.”

They’ve done an amazing job….

