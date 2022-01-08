Producer Discusses Replacing the Late Diana Rigg in Season 2 of “All Creatures Great and Small” Cast

Producer Talks About Replacing Diana Rigg in Season 2 of ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Cast

All Creatures Great and Small will be back on PBS in January.

The second season of the cozy, heartwarming series, however, will be missing one familiar face.

Mrs. Rigg was played by Diana Rigg.

In the year 2020, Pumphrey died.

In her place, Patricia Hodge has joined the cast of All Creatures Great and Small, playing the owner of the spoiled Pekingese Tricki Woo.

The All Creatures Great and Small team had to make a decision when Rigg died in September 2020.

One possibility was to simply remove her from future episodes.

Another option was to introduce a new character who was connected to the first.

Pumphrey – who first appeared in the James Herriot books on which the show is based – was far too interesting a character to abandon.

Instead, they decided to recast the role, hoping to find someone who could bring something new to the role.

“I figured if Dumbledore could be replaced in Harry Potter, we could find another Mrs.

During a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer 2021 press tour, executive producer Colin Callender said to reporters, “Pumphrey.”

“To tell you the truth, it was a tragic loss.”

We all loved working with her, but we needed someone to play Mrs.

Pumphrey was to make it her own, not just a copy of what had gone before.”

Previously, All Creatures Great and Small was adapted for both television and film.

The original (and much-loved) BBC series starred Christopher Timothy as James Herriot and Robert Hardy as Siegfried Farnon and aired from 1978 to 1990.

Simon Ward starred as James and Anthony Hopkins as Siegfried in a 1975 film adaptation.

In other words, just as Hodge had to do in season 2, the majority of the show’s cast was faced with the task of making their characters their own.

“Sam [West] has taken Siegfried and made him his own, and Robert Hardy sits in the background, but Siegfried is now without a doubt Sam West in my mind,” Callender said.

“You’ll find that Patricia Hodge embodies Mrs.

“Pumphrey in the best possible way.”

“I believe that, in the end, these iconic characters created by James Herriot transcend all of us who…

