Producer Hiram Garcia claims Dwayne Johnson was destined to play Black Adam.

Producer Hiram Garcia believes Dwayne Johnson was born to play Black Adam.

Over the years, Dwayne Johnson has played a number of iconic characters.

The best, however, appears to be yet to come.

In DC’s upcoming film Black Adam, the actor will play the titular superhero.

It’s a role Johnson was born to play, according to producer Hiram Garcia.

Johnson plays Tenth-Adam, aka Black Adam, a powerful antihero who becomes Shazam’s archenemy in Black Adam.

Production on the film is nearly complete.

And after seeing an early director’s cut, Garcia realized how well Johnson fits the part, telling Collider that it’s a part the actor was born to play.

“Dwayne Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) was made to play Black Adam,” Garcia stated.

“I’ve got to tell you, if there’s anyone who’s perfect for this part, it’s him.”

Dr. Fate is played by Pierce Brosnan, Hawkman is played by Aldis Hodge, Cyclone is played by Quintessa Swindell, and Atom Smasher is played by Noah Centineo.

Garcia also stated that the entire cast works together to create something truly unique.

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look, ladies and gentlemen.

He is ruthless, unstoppable, and the reason the DC UNIVERSE’S power structure is about to shift.

He’s known as (hashtag)BLACKADAM.

(hashtag)[email protected]@flynnpicturecopic.twitter.comnv4oRmaLlq The Man in Black has changed his mind…

“It’s a pinch-me moment seeing [Dwayne Johnson] with the rest of the JSA and all those characters, Pierce and Aldis and Quintessa and Noah,” he added.

“It was one of the most enjoyable films we’ve ever worked on, as well as the coolest to be working on a project of this scope and with a character who will have such a significant impact on the DC Universe.”

Black Adam is a supervillain who is antihero.

Garcia also revealed that the film will highlight all of his strengths.

“We really just wanted to let fans and people all over the world know that we were setting a tone here with Black Adam and that this is a guy who doesn’t pull any punches,” he told Collider.

“With him, we didn’t play nice.”

According to my (very dubious;) math, it’ll be 208 days until (hashtag)BlackAdam is released.

it’s about drive, it’s about powerhttps:t.coCM9Gao4Azv

The film will establish a larger story arc that could continue in Shazam! Fury of the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpicturecopic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021