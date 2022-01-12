Producer Reveals ‘American Idol’ Alums Will Mentor Hopefuls in Season 20

Alums of ‘American Idol’ will mentor hopefuls in Season 20 of the show, according to the producer.

Bobby Bones, who announced his departure from American Idol late last year, will not be returning for the show’s 20th season.

There are no plans to formally replace him, according to the Idol creative team on Wednesday.

Instead, they’ll rely on their Rolodex of familiar faces from previous seasons to fill the void in the coming season.

“Bobby will always be a part of the Idol family, and we adore him.”

“There isn’t anyone to replace Bobby per se,” executive producer Megan Wolflick said during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour. “But this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition.”

“A lot of those familiar faces that America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

“And our alumni are thrilled to be returning,” she teased.

Later during the panel, longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who is also a producer, stated that he would like to meet every former Idol contestant from the past two decades.

Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood are among the alums he’d like to see return to the Idol stage during the new season.

“I’d like to see each and every one of those contestants return,” he said.

“I’d like to go all the way back.”

I’m just recalling a conversation I had with Clay and Ruben, which we still discuss.

I’d like to see Carrie once more.

Jennifer Hudson is one of my favorites.

For me, I remember literally standing next to them in moments of success and in moments of challenge, looking at their faces and reactions.”

The season’s new trailer, which debuted earlier Wednesday afternoon, hinted at the upgraded Platinum Ticket, which grants a trip to Hollywood Week and a leg up to the lucky few recipients — one from each of the three audition cities: Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin.

