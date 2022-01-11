Producers of Hilary Duff’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ say the show “stands on its own” from ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

Hilary Duff knew she had to join Hulu’s upcoming spinoff of How I Met Your Mother as soon as she read the script.

When the project landed in her lap, the 34-year-old actress was fresh off a seven-season run on Younger (and an unsuccessful attempt to resurrect Lizzie McGuire at Disney(plus)).

The series follows Duff’s Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future, which the creative team has dubbed a “standalone sequel” to HIMYM.

HIMYF, like the original, is set in 2022, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in an age of dating apps and limitless options.

“I’m extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunity to play Sophie,” Duff, who was seven to eight months pregnant when she first read the script, told reporters Tuesday at the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I am so attracted to parts that are extremely relatable, and this one happens to touch on just trying to find love in this world that we live in with all the options that there are, and how hard it is to meet someone face to face, and how hard it is to meet someone face to face, an

Everything drew me in.”

“Even though I’m in a completely different place in my life, I just felt drawn to Sophie and that we had a lot in common,” Duff said of being a married mother of three.

She’s struggling, and the odds are stacked against her… but she’s leaning on this strange group of people she meets one night, and they all run off into the sunset together, sharing all the experiences that young people go through as they try to find their footing…

The pilot script was everything you’d hope for in a pilot.”

HIMYF’s format is similar to that of the original series, with narration.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Hilary Duff and ‘How I Met Your Father’ Producers Say Show ‘Stands on Its Own’ From ‘How I Met Your Mother’