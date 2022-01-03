Producers of the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Admit to Using Emma Roberts’ Photo Instead of Emma Watson by Accident

Harry Potter fans were treated to plenty of nostalgia during the HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premiered on New Year’s Day.

However, one throwback that shouldn’t have been included was a childhood photo of actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in all eight films, which was claimed to be in the special.

Watson, 31, spoke about being cast in the leading role of Harry’s booksmart bestie in the special, saying she related to the character from a young age and had read the books with her father and brother when they first came out around the time she was eight years old.

The video then transitioned to a photo of a young girl wearing large Minnie Mouse ears.

However, one astute Twitter user pointed out that this was not a photo of Watson, but of another famous Emma — Emma Roberts.

GUYS, THAT’S EMMA ROBERTS, NOT EMMA WATSON! (hashtag)ReturnToHogwarts(hashtag)HarryPotter20thAnniversarypic.twitter.comLbXcCUpnh

Roberts, 30, shared this throwback photo on Instagram in February 2012, captioning it, “Minnie mouse ears!”

Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) shared a post.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention,” the reunion special’s producers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Soon, a new version will be available.”

Neither Watson nor Roberts have spoken out about the incident, but Watson did share her own throwback after the special aired.

“20 years @hbomax (hashtag)returntohogwarts,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and co-star Daniel Radcliffe curled up asleep together while filming what appears to be the seventh film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Emma Watson (@emmawatson) shared a post.

Watson discussed a variety of topics during the special, including her internal struggle with returning to the blockbuster franchise for the fifth installment, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

When asked about director David Yates’ claim that Watson was considering quitting, Watson admitted, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

“No one had to persuade me to finish it.

The fans were genuinely interested.

