Product recalls have been issued by Lidl, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s, including butter containing metal.

Metal-contaminated butter is being recalled by Lidl, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s.

Customers are being offered refunds if they return products such as ice cream, butter, and walnuts, which have been recalled due to concerns that they could be harmful if consumed.

Many of the country’s major supermarkets have issued a new round of recall notices due to fears that certain products could be harmful if consumed.

Anyone who has any of the recalled items should return them as soon as possible to their local store for a refund.

In many cases, a receipt is not even required to receive a refund because these products were sold incorrectly and may be dangerous.

Butter, which may contain small pieces of metal, and ice creams that may contain plastic are among the products mentioned in the latest warnings, according to The Mirror.

Visit the Food Standards Agency’s website to stay up to date on the latest recall announcements.

Everything you need to know about the new recalls can be found here.

Certain dates of St Helen’s Farm Goats Butter have been recalled by supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose because they may contain small pieces of metal.

The recall applies to the 250g size and all packs with a best before date of March 13, 2022 or later.

“If you have purchased the above product, do not eat it,” says a St Helen’s note.

Instead, return it to the store where you purchased it for a complete refund.

“Contact St Helen’s Farm for more information at 01430 861715 or [email protected], or go to sthelensfarm.co.uk.”

Morrisons has issued a recall for some of its own-brand Milk Chocolate Amour ice creams due to the possibility of plastic fragments.

The ice creams come in three-packs, with those with a February 2023 date code being affected.

The recall does not include any other dates or products.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund,” according to a statement on the Morrisons website.

No receipt is required.

“This problem does not affect any other products.”

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we assure customers that we will continue to provide the best service possible.

