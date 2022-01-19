Prof. Dr.

While we have no control over our chronological age, we have complete control over our biological age.

Younger You: Reverse Your Bio Age and Live Longer, Better is based on a groundbreaking study that reduced subjects’ biological age by three years in just eight weeks.

Younger You by Kara Fitzgerald reveals the secrets she discovered in her groundbreaking study, which proved that you don’t need expensive, inaccessible, or risky medications to reverse your biological age if you choose the right foods and lifestyle habits.

“We’ve realized that most chronic diseases have a common underlying cause: aging.”

In fact, your biological age is the single most important risk factor for all major diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and dementia,” Dr.

Fitzgerald expresses herself in her book.

“While this may appear to be depressing, there is some good news here: research is just beginning to show that your biological age can actually reverse.”

The National University of Natural Medicine awarded Fitzgerald her doctorate in naturopathic medicine.

She is a faculty member of the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and an IFM Certified Practitioner with a clinical practice in Newtown, Connecticut.

She also hosts the “New Frontiers in Functional Medicine” podcast and runs a Functional Medicine Clinic Immersion program for professionals.

“What you eat, when you go to bed, how stressed you are, how much you move, and how much loving touch you engage in can all negatively or positively influence how your genes are expressed,” she writes in Younger You.

Fitzgerald’s nutrition advice is straightforward and adaptable to other diets (keto, Mediterranean, etc. ), but it’s important to remember that “healthy” eating isn’t enough.

Her diet emphasizes foods that change the expression of your DNA, turn on good genes, repair body damage, and prevent aging.

“What makes our research so exciting is that it is the first of its kind to show that diet and lifestyle changes alone can result in significant changes in biological age,” says the author.

Dr. Kara Fitzgerald Helps Improve Health and Turns Back the Biological Clock With ‘Younger You’ Book