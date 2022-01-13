Professional Enough for Zoom Meetings: 21 Comfy Shirts and Blouses

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Over the last few years, Zoom has become an indispensible part of our daily lives.

It’s more than just a video call service; it’s a complete package.

The new ’20s era culture.

Because so much of the workforce continues to work from home, Zoom has become a must-have for many jobs.

As a result, we must always have a Zoom-appropriate top on hand.

We’d also prefer one that we could wear all day, rather than one that requires us to change into a tee as soon as the meeting is over.

So, how about we cut down on the laundry with these super-comfy yet Zoom-appropriate tops from Amazon?

a.

It’s flowy, breathable, and will have you unmuting with confidence.

This Swiss dot Sidefeel blouse is what we’re talking about.

2. If you’re looking for something to

We Also Like: This navy BLENCOT top is basically an oversized tee for the office.

Those mesh panels on the sleeves are incredible.

3. If you’re looking for a

We Can’t Forget: All you have to do now is button up this corduroy Astylish top.

It’s also ideal for unwinding after a long day at the office.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

This Dokotoo top is made entirely of cotton, making it extremely soft and comfortable.

The crochet sleeves, on the other hand, make it perfect for work!

a)

We Also Love: White button-up shirts don’t get much more professional than this one by Just Quella, which also happens to feel like a pajama top!

a)

We Can’t Forget: The Neineiwu top’s drapey three-quarter sleeves are a dream.

One that you can purchase in person!

Count to seven

Our Top Pick: This silky-smooth SOLY HUX button-up is so comfortable, you’ll look forward to getting dressed in the morning!

a)

People will definitely be privately messaging you during the meeting to ask where you got this Romwe blouse because of the cute sleeves and fluttery accents!

ten.

We Can’t Forget: A simple turtleneck never goes out of style, and this Felina top is no exception! It’s warm and comfortable, and it’s perfect for layering necklaces!

Number ten.

Favorite of ours:

21 Comfy Shirts and Blouses Professional Enough for Zoom Meetings