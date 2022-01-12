Professional head lice expert reveals how to get rid of nits for good, revealing that her worst case took SEVEN hours to treat.

Professional head lice expert reveals how to get rid of nits for good, revealing that her worst case took SEVEN hours to solve.

A PROFESSIONAL nit buster has revealed the secret to permanently removing lice.

Experts in head lice have taken over TikTok with stomach-churning videos of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.

However, Jade, a.k.a. The Yorkshire Nit Nurse, has revealed how she keeps her lice under control.

The trained and insured head lice guru, who is based in Yorkshire, began her business after the critters infested her pre-school aged son and, much to her surprise, her as well.

Keeping her son’s hair under control was simple, but doing her own long, thick hair was a different story.

“I’d asked my hairdresser if she could comb through a head lice treatment on me in sections, but she never got back to me, much to my embarrassment,” she explained.

“It blew my mind that someone like me didn’t exist who you could call and ask for help (most importantly, without judgement, because it’s incredibly normal despite being so taboo) in a crisis that we all as mothers have or will soon face.”

“After successfully treating a number of friends and children for a year or so, I decided to conduct extensive research, train, and launch a brand at the start of 2020.”

“For Head Lice Screening and my ‘The Full Nitty Gritty’ treatment, I offer home visits; for those further afield, they can visit my home clinic or get telephone advice and a postal DIY pack.”

The Yorkshire Nit Nurse, Jade, promises a 100 percent success rate and claims she has yet to encounter an infestation she can’t get rid of.

She now receives visitors from London, Birmingham, and Manchester, as well as receiving phone calls from all over the country.

But it’s not always easy, as Jade, a nit expert, revealed one particularly difficult case in which it took her SEVEN HOURS to comb through the client’s hair.

“My most unusual cases would have to be a severe infestation on dreadlocks (it took 7 hours just to get a brush through),” she said.

“I combed out thousands and thousands of lice after a school-aged girl and her sisters watched a TikTok video on home dreadlocks and got her into a pickle.”

“A recent case in which the lovely lady thought she had head lice turned out to be carpet beetles that had made their way into her hair from work.”

“I’ve treated a large family with severe infestations, but the mother sadly had Fibromyalgia…

