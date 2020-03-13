Project Runway Exclusive: Find Out Which Designer Definitely Makes It to the Finale!

It’s just hours before Project Runway crowns a new winner and E! News can exclusively reveal one designer who definitely makes it to the season 18 finale!

In the exclusive sneak peek above, judges Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell and Karlie Kloss, alongside celebrity guest judge Serena Williams, share their critiques of finalist Nancy Volpe-Beringer‘s inclusive collection after seeing it go down the runway.

“I think Nancy really has a dog in the fight,” Welteroth admits. “I wouldn’t have necessarily bet on her from the very beginning of this competition and I think that speaks to her ability to evolve quickly.”

“I think that Nancy really stands for something in the industry that we need so desperately right now,” Maxwell adds. “I’m not sure the clothes moved me absolutely to my soul, but do I think that she’s a thoughtful person, a thinker and someone who could push herself to be both creatively inspiring and also commercial? Yes.”

Kloss agrees with the other judges’ praise, saying, “The fabric that she used was so luxe and her designs were maybe lacking variety, but the dresses were beautiful.”

“I didn’t love how simplistic they were, but at the end of the day, she has an amazing talent,” Williams comments.

So will Geoffrey Mac, Victoria Cocieru or Sergio Guadarrama be showing their collections and joining Nancy in tonight’s Project Runway finale? Tune in to Bravo at 9 p.m. tonight to find out!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)