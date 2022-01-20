‘Promised Land’: ABC’s New Latino Family Series (Exclusive) Brings the Drama and the Wine

Promised Land is a film about family drama and wine.

The Sandoval family, a successful and wealthy Latinx family vying for power and wealth, is the focus of ABC’s new upcoming series.

Joe Sandoval is played by John Ortiz, Lettie Sandoval is played by Cecilia Suárez, and Margaret Honeycroft is played by Bellamy Young.

In the exclusive featurette above, Young teases, “You have a beautiful family drama about some children who just want their daddy to love them, but they also want to take his winery from him.”

“I’m Joe’s first wife,” says the actor.

We married, had a family… Then he stole the winery from under my feet, and now I’m back to take it over.”

Tonatiuh Elizarraraz plays Antonio, Christina Ochoa portrays Veronica, and Mariel Molino portrays Carmen, Joe and Margaret’s three children.

The show has a Latinx twist and plenty of wine, similar to Succession.

It has it all: drama, backstabbing, sex, secrets, and a nod to the American dream.

Matt Lopez wrote and executive produced Promised Land, which was inspired by his family.

The show is the first network drama to feature an all-Latinx cast.

In January, the film Promised Land will make its debut.

ABC’s 24

