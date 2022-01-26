‘Promised Land’ on ABC is the ‘Latin Version of Succession,’ according to Christina Ochoa.

‘Promised Land’ on ABC, according to Christina Ochoa, is the ‘Latin Version of Succession.’

Christina Ochoa, who played Veronica Sandoval in ABC’s Promised Land, previously appeared in A Million Little Things.

The second generation of the Sandoval family fights for control of their Heritage House Winery in this new ABC Latinx series.

Despite the fact that Ochoa’s character starts Promised Land Season 1 as the wine industry’s CEO, things don’t appear to be going smoothly.

The new drama, according to Ochoa, is a “Latinized Succession.”

Ochoa explained what Promised Land on ABC is about in an interview with Hola.

“So, the show is a Sandoval family saga, and we’re led by our patriarch, John Ortiz,” Ochoa explained.

“Joe Sandoval, on the other hand, owns a winery.”

His backstory is also explored, as well as the immigrant storyline that brought him to America, but the focus now shifts to the second generation Sandovals.”

In the first episode of Promised Land, viewers learn how Joe built the winery to its current state.

Margaret Honeycroft’s (Bellamy Young) father, however, was the previous owner.

Margaret is Joe’s ex-wife, and she’s plotting to take over the vineyard in a hostile manner.

The three children of the divorced couple all want to be a part of the winery’s daily operations.

Although Veronica is the current CEO, her brother, Antonio Sandoval (Tonatiuh), has returned from New York and wants to take control as well.

In the first episode, their sister Carmen creates a wine label, but Veronica dismisses her efforts.

How Many Episodes of the New ABC Drama ‘Promised Land’ Will There Be in 2022?

The season revolves around their battles for control of the vineyard.

Joe Junior (Miguel ngel Garca) and Mateo Sandoval (Augusto Aguilera) are two more characters.

Junior is Joe’s son with Lettie (Cecilia Suárez), Joe’s second wife.

Mateo is Lette’s son and Joe’s stepson, and he is the only Sandoval child who does not own a 5% stake in the business.

Ochoa, a member of the ABC Promised Land cast, thinks the drama is a lot like HBO’s Succession.

“I compare it to Succession,” Ochoa told Hola! “So [Joe] is in charge, and then it’s all about who will take over the winery.”

The company’s CEO is Veronica, my character.

She’s a professional and a businesswoman.

Throughout the first, she will try to do her best…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.