Proof That Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s Love Story Was Filled With Touching Scenes

Following his death at the age of 65 in January, take a look back at Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s major milestones and sweetest social media moments.

A life filled with love!

The world is still reeling from the unexpected death of actor Bob Saget, who was discovered dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The legendary actor and comedian, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the 1980s and 1990s, is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, who broke her silence on the tragic loss, sharing a statement with E! News on Jan.

“I give it my all.

Bob was “everything” to her, she explained.

“I’m shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

Saget, 65, and the host of Eat Travel Rock married in October.

Shutters on the Beach, a luxury beachfront hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted the event on February 28, 2018.

“All right, so we went ahead and did it.

“And damn are we happy,” the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newlyweds.

Saget and Rizzo didn’t hold back when it came to flaunting their close bond on social media.

They were frequently seen supporting one another’s work projects and sharing sweet moments from their travels and adventures together on social media.

Scroll down to see a timeline of their epic love story.

In the year 2015,

Rizzo first met Saget through a mutual friend in early 2015.

She previously told Michigan Ave magazine, “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner.”

“He’s just Bobby to me, my love,” she says.

August of this year

Before one of Saget’s comedy shows in Washington, DC, Rizzo was spotted supporting him.

She captioned a photo on Instagram, “Enjoying this gorgeous historic theater during sound check before my guy takes the stage.”

The month of November 2017

Saget revealed he and Rizzo were engaged more than two years after they first met.

He revealed the news by sharing a photo of the two at a restaurant with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro, where his bride-to-be was wearing a diamond solitaire engagement ring.

“I’m a big fan of the people in this photo.

Katie Killean, the most devoted and legendary @George_Shapiro, and, of course, Kelly,”…

