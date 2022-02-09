Proof That Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Blended Family Is Stylish As Hell

While watching his son Landon Barker walk in a fashion show, Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason Disick sat front row with Travis Barker and his daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

At the rock, er, fashion show, he fell in love with the girl.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended LA’s AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in February for their most fashionable outing yet.

Landon Barker, Travis’ 18-year-old son, was a special model on the runway.

Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick were all in attendance.

Landon strutted down the runway in a checkered jacket, black pants, and matching hat tucked beneath a hoodie, surrounded by his family and celebrity guests such as Usher, Aaron Paul, and Evan Ross.

On Instagram, Atiana wrote, “I think I’m going to cry,” adding, “Sorry for making you laugh.”

I’m incredibly proud of you.”

They celebrated with dinner and an epic ice cream sundae later at Craig’s, of course.

For this blended family, it was just another sweet moment.

The Kardashian-Jenners and the Barkers got together for a night of festivities on Christmas Eve.

Kourtney and MJ watched Travis and Penelope play checkers.

Alabama’s 16th birthday is on December 16th.

Kourtney and Travis surprised her on her 24th birthday with balloons spelling out BAMA 16.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!,” her father said in the caption.

Travis was seen in a TikTok video with Kourtney and Penelope, which was shared on the mother and daughter’s account.

“So happy for you guys,” Travis’ daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis and Kourtney celebrating their engagement.

“I adore both of you!” exclaims the narrator.

Landon Barker, Travis’ 17-year-old son, joined his father and Kourtney at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California for some Halloween fun.

Kourtney enlisted her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in search of more spooky scenes.

Atiana De La Hoya, Travis’ stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon’s half-sister, posed for Reign as the Bride of Frankenstein…

