Proud ‘catfishes’ demonstrate incredible transformations that have men drooling… before darting in the opposite direction.

Amazing transformations have proud ‘catfishes’ drooling… then darting in the opposite direction.

THOSE SELFIES WE POST MAY APPEAR TO BE TAKEN ON THE SPOT, BUT they’re actually the result of hours of hair and makeup.

Not to mention the hundreds of other photographs taken from various perspectives that didn’t make the cut.

We now know we’re not alone in our unintentional Catfishing, thanks to this hilarious TikTok craze.

That’s right, in a new viral “Catfish challenge,” women have been comparing their most glamorous selfies to how they look on a daily basis.

It all started when @moldogaa, an 87,000-follower TikTok user, shared a Snapchat selfie with her followers.

“I just took this photo on Snapchat,” she explained.

That is NOT me!

“MEOW!” says the catfish.

She had no idea, however, that her viral video would spark a hilarious TikTok challenge.

Over 122,000 people have used the audio from the original clip to highlight the contrast between their most glamorous photos and their everyday appearance.

“Can someone give me the title of Catfish Queen of 2020 already?” Whitney Kait asked her 1.7 million Instagram followers after posting her transformation video.

Whitney’s male fans were understandably confused by the clip.

“How do you do it? It’s black magic,” one of them responded.

“I’m scared now,” one person added.

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “You look stunning in either case!”

Catfishing occurs when someone creates a fake profile on a social media site in order to deceive others into believing they are someone else.

The term was coined in the 2010 documentary ‘Catfish,’ in which Nev Schulman discovered the beautiful woman he fell in love with online was actually a middle-aged married mother.

Schulman fell in love with “Megan,” but also communicated with her mother Angela, half-sister Abby, and stepfather Vince via the internet.

At the conclusion of the film, Schulman discovers that “Megan” was a fake account created by Angela using photos of a family friend.

After becoming suspicious, Schulman travels to “Megan’s” address, where he meets Angela, who confesses to being the account’s true owner all along.

He finishes by telling a story about how live cod were shipped with catfish to keep the cod active and ensure the fish’s quality.

He uses the metaphor to describe Angela, saying that “catfishes” are always present in our lives, keeping us alert, active, and on our toes.

Schulman later turned the documentary into the TV show ‘Catfish,’ in which he assists others in resolving their online dating conundrums.

