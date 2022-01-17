Prue Leith of the Great British Bake Off is convinced she’ll be fired from the show after a’silly’ fat-shaming row.

Prue Leith of the Great British Bake Off is convinced she will be fired from the show after a’silly’ fat-shaming row.

The 81-year-old judge was chastised by the eating disorder charity Beat for comments she made about calories on a Channel 4 show.

Prue is frequently seen in the tent asking bakers if their goods are “worth the calories,” which has enraged some onlookers.

“It does sound like me,” Prue said when asked if she thinks she’ll be ‘cancelled’ one day.

“Because I said something, I’m being canceled.”

“I’ve had to stop doing it because everyone gets so upset, and honestly, I think it’s all too ridiculous,” she told MailOnline, “but I think the world will stop being silly.”

“A really good charity called Beat, which is about eating disorders, claims that fat-shaming and making people feel guilty about themselves is what they mean, which is obviously not what I mean.”

“Of course, you don’t want to offend people, and it’s important that overweight people don’t feel that way, so I’ve stopped doing that,” she explained, “but if you have any sense of humour, you’ll know that I didn’t mean to be… I’ve got to be tactful.”

“Mentions of calories can be triggering to people with or vulnerable to an eating disorder,” Tom Quinn, the charity’s director of external affairs, previously told The Telegraph, “Mentions of calories can be triggering to people with or vulnerable to an eating disorder.”

“As a result, talking about food being “worth the calories” is counterproductive.

“In order to protect their audience, we would strongly advise Channel 4 to be mindful of how food and exercise are discussed, for example, not mentioning calories or specific weights.”

Meanwhile, Prue revealed her plans to judge the Great British Bake Off alongside Paul Hollywood.

“God, I’m so old, I don’t think I’ll be there for the long haul,” Prue, who joined the show in 2017, said.

On All4, you can watch The Great British Bake Off.