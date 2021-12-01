PSAs from other Avengers than Captain America were included in the Spider-Man: Homecoming script.

Other Avengers’ PSAs were included in the Spider-Man: Homecoming script, in addition to Captain America’s.

Despite being a Spider-Man film from start to finish, one particular scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming has become one of the film’s most meme-worthy moments, and it has nothing to do with the titular web-slinger.

Coach Wilson (Hannibal Burress) shows Peter Parker’s physical education class a vintage public service announcement starring Captain America (Chris Evans).

As it turns out, most of the Avengers were supposed to appear alongside Steve Rogers, according to the film’s creators.

Writer Jonathan Goldstein revealed he and his writing partner came up with five more PSAs to potentially film during ComicBook.com’s Homecoming (hashtag)QuarantineWatchParty on Tuesday night.

The scribe tweeted, “We had about five more of these educational videos with Avengers in them.”

When asked if they’d ever been filmed, Goldstein said he didn’t think so.

Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios was set to expire with Avengers: Endgame, but the scene still counted as an appearance.

Beginning with Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will take over the role of Captain America.

“When the report came out, I was actually fishing.”

‘Hey, man! Did you see this s—?!’ said the guy at the dock when I returned to get some shrimp. I’ve been getting my bait from the same guy for like 20 years, and now he’s a fan.

He was completely unaware of who I was.

“Now he’s a fan,” Mackie previously stated when asked how he learned about his own film.

“Marvel is notoriously secretive, and the gap between what we know and what we don’t know is ridiculous.

I’m not sure.

“The guy selling me shrimp at the dock knows more about Marvel than I do.”

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released.

