Psychics predict what will happen in 2022, including children for Boris Johnson and Adele.

Psychics predict that Boris Johnson and Adele will have children in 2022.

AFTER THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF 2021, we’re all hoping for a better year in 2019.

As we’ll see below, it is for some people, but not for others.

Three of the world’s best astronomers share their predictions for the Royal Family, England’s sporting heroes, the country’s favorite celebrities – and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Debbie Frank, a royal astrologer who worked with Princess Diana until her death in 1997 and predicted Megxit in The Sun on Sunday, worked with the late Princess Diana until her death in 1997.

THE QUEEN: The best part of her year is between the eclipse on May 16 and the full moon on July 13.

But, lacking her usual get-up-and-go, she prefers to withdraw and rest in the autumn and winter.

This year, she plans to live a more gentle life.

PRINCE CHARLES: He has his work cut out for him in terms of resolving differences, proving himself, and charting a positive course for his kingship.

He is the Queen’s right-hand man during the Platinum Jubilee summer, but he dislikes being in the spotlight.

PRINCE WILLIAM: He accepts new responsibilities.

The eclipse on October 25 confirms what he has to offer and marks a turning point in his popularity.

KATE: In February, she dazzles us with her can-do attitude.

There will be a stronger focus on her and William as a team.

Kate will notice a significant change at home from July to autumn.

PRINCE HARRY: As the year progresses, he grows anxious, unsure of his place and loyalties.

February and April give him the confidence to do things his own way and reclaim his appeal.

The Jubilee, on the other hand, appears to be setting the stage for a larger split with The Firm.

MEGHAN: Despite her willingness to drop a January bombshell, she has her hands tied, ostensibly in response to the Queen’s takeover.

In March, Meghan reveals her rebellious streak by upsetting the status quo.

Overall, 2022 is not going to be a good year for her.

PRINCE ANDREW: His participation in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has a 2022 flavor to it.

February-March marks the start of two years of turmoil for him, with investigations into his personal and financial history.

It has been a difficult year.

Kim Kardashian has called psychic Jayne Wallace “the most exceptionally gifted clairvoyant I have ever met.”

She examines our favorite singers, celebrities, and even the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

ADELE: I think she’ll have a baby in 2022, and she’ll be better than ever musically.

In the year 2023, there will be a wedding.

She’s been judging herself a lot lately, and autumn ushers in new beginnings.

ED SHEERAN: He’ll have babies, too.

I’m also able to see some political material…

