Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav sends an injunction notice to Bernie Sanders

This week, Flavor Flav is having trouble with hip-hop beef that Bernie Sanders is using his likeness and the name of Public Enemy for his campaign.

The co-creator of Public Enemy sent Sanders an injunction notice through lawyers. Flav’s bandmate and co-creator of Public Enemy, Chuck D, has publicly recommended Sanders for the Democratic presidential candidate and plans to appear at a rally for the Senator in Los Angeles.

In his letter, Flav’s lawyers state that neither he nor the iconic group advocated a candidate.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Also read: Ocasio-Cortez insists that Bernie Sanders “works very hard” to contain Bernie Bros’s “toxic” news“data-reactid =” 14 “>Also read: Ocasio-Cortez insists that Bernie Sanders “works very hard” to contain Bernie Bros’s “toxic” news

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit, his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” wrote Flavs lawyers. “The scheduled performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance of Public Enemy … To be clear, Flav and, more broadly, the Hip Hop Act Public Enemy the Hall of Fame, with which its resemblance and have become his name. There has also been no political candidate in this election cycle, and a proposal to the contrary is clearly wrong. “

Sander’s campaign announced a stop last week in Los Angeles on March 1st with a poster that used the title of Public Enemy’s famous song, “Fight the Power,” as a call to action for his campaign. The poster also said that Bernie Sanders and Public Enemy will attend the rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” It is unfortunate that a political campaign would take place like this careless with the artistic integrity of such an iconoclastic figure in American culture, “it says in the letter.” Sanders claims & nbsp;every man Not the man Still, his grossly irresponsible handling of Chuck’s approval threatens to split Public Enemy, silencing one of the nation’s loudest and most sustainable voices for social change forever. “data-reactid =” 24 “>” It is unfortunate that a politician The campaign would be so careless with the artistic integrity of such iconoclastic figures in American culture, “the letter said.” Sanders claims to represent every man Not the man Still, his grossly irresponsible handling of Chuck’s approval threatens to split Public Enemy, silencing forever one of the nation’s loudest and most sustainable voices for social change.

“Perhaps Sanders wasn’t going to sow these irreconcilable differences, but he did so through and through his disregard for the truth.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “pic.twitter.com/oNkP0YDhoi“data-reactid =” 27 “>pic.twitter.com/oNkP0YDhoi

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “- Itay Hod (@Itayhod) February 29, 2020“data-reactid =” 28 “> – Itay Hod (@Itayhod) February 29, 2020

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read original story Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav sends an injunction notice to Bernie Sanders At TheWrap “data-reactid =” 30 “> Read the original story Flav Flav by Public Enemy sends an injunction notice to Bernie Sanders At TheWrap