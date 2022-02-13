‘Push It Is Possessed’ by Salt-N-Pepa Heads to the Jungle During Super Bowl LVI – (Exclusive)

‘Push It’ by Salt-N-Pepa Takes to the Jungle for Super Bowl LVI – ‘Push It Is Possessed’ (Exclusive)

Salt-N-Pepa’s second Super Bowl commercial prompted the duo to reflect not only on the longevity of their iconic hit song “Push It,” but also on how far women have come in the music industry.

Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) expressed their delight at “Push It” winning a second Super Bowl.

In 2014, “Push It” was the perfect song for a Geico commercial, and now it’s back for Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot line.

This time, woodland animals take over the song, with Charlie Puth as a beatboxing fox and Megan Thee Stallion as an adorable red bird singing the familiar “Oh baby, baby…” verse.

Salt-N-Pepa ruled the late 1980s and early 1990s music scene, and “Push It” is one of their most popular songs.

The song was approached about being used in a Frito-Lay commercial, according to James.

“They approached us,” James explained.

“We always say ‘Push It’ is possessed,” says the narrator.

It simply has its own life.

It’s just out there doing its own thing, whispering things like ‘We could ‘Push It’ [laughs]in people’s ears during meetings.

This is our second Super Bowl appearance.

We shot a commercial with Geico in 2014, which aired during the Super Bowl.

So we’re glad the song is still being sung 35 years later.

In a month, we’ll be celebrating our 35th anniversary.”

James and Denton are enthusiastic about “Push It,” as well as the longevity of many of their songs.

“It’s just thrilling to see,” James expressed his delight.

“Let’s get one thing straight: hip hop is based on samples.

We sampled Parliament-Funkadelic and these songs in Salt-N-Pepa, and this music is still celebrated, allowing the next generation to truly connect with the generation before them.”

When she attends a show, she enjoys looking out into the audience and seeing three generations of women in the audience.

“As a result, we appreciate it when our music is recognized during our performances,” she continued.

“There are millennials, ’90s babies, and ’80s babies in the house, and they’re with their mother.”

There is even a time when a grandma, a mother, and a millennial are all present.

As a result, it’s amazing and a huge blessing.

We never imagined that after all these years, we would still be so well-known and celebrated.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Flamin’ Hottie” song is a great example of a legacy…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.