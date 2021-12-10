‘Put Another Bun in My Oven,’ Lizzo teases Chris Evans.

Lizzo is teasing her fans once again about her flirtatious interactions with actor Chris Evans.

Instead of singing “better call Tyrone,” Lizzo belted out “maybe I should call Chris Evans” while the audience cheered.

“Perhaps Captain America could put another bun in my oven,” she joked, alluding to a TikTok she posted over the summer about the rumors.

The “Good as Hell” singer joked on TikTok in August that she had been “sucking in” and was pregnant with the MCU star’s child.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in,” Lizzo said in the video, while playing the Captain America: The First Avenger theme music.

We’re going to have a taste of America.”

“Hi! I just heard about our little bundle of joy. my mother will be so happy lol,” Evans wrote in a DM to Lizzo after the joke went viral.

“OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!” she captioned the video.

Lizzo and Evans have been feuding on social media since she admitted to getting drunk and slipping into his DMs in April.

“No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” the Knives Out star responded at the time, using a kissy-faced and facepalm emoji.

“Well.. they say you miss 100% of the shots you never take,” Lizzo replied, “and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now,” to which Evans replied, “Of course I do! I’m a fan!”

