Putin proposes a significant reduction in oil production

Moscow, Washington Before the planned meeting of the so-called Opec + countries, Russia had declared its willingness to cooperate in oil production. “We are ready to negotiate with our partners as part of Opec + and to work with the United States on this issue,” Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with a working group.

“According to preliminary estimates, I think this can mean a reduction in the volume of around ten million barrels (159 liters each) per day,” said the Russian President. It could also be something more or less. It was necessary to pool all efforts to balance the market and reduce oil production.

The ministers of the Opec + countries plan to hold a video conference this Monday (April 6) to discuss the situation on the energy market. The countries of the Opec cartel and other large producing countries such as Russia are represented in Opec +. The question of a cut in production to reduce chronic oversupply on the oil market is to be discussed.

However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was reluctant to cut funding. Even if a cut of ten million barrels a day could be achieved, this should only buy some time, said Fatih Birol, chairman of the association of leading industrialized countries.

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman want to stabilize the oil market, according to US President Donald Trump. The head of state said on Friday.

Corona crisis slows down economy

In the past few weeks, the corona crisis and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia had sent oil prices down. While demand plunges worldwide as a result of the virus pandemic, both countries have recently been unable to agree on a cut in funding. Saudi Arabia had even dramatically increased its oil production.

The low oil prices are particularly affecting American companies that have higher production costs than their competitors on the Arabian Peninsula or in Russia. In addition, the demand for fossil fuels is declining as the corona crisis is slowing the economy worldwide. Trump announced that he wanted to discuss the effects of the pandemic with American oil managers.

