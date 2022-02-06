Q Discusses Format Changes After Joe Gatto’s Departure on ‘Impractical Jokers’

Q Discusses Format Changes Following Joe Gatto’s Departure on ‘Impractical Jokers’

Joe Gatto’s departure has left Impractical Jokers fans reeling.

On December, the comedian announced his departure from the truTV series.

citing personal reasons, on December 31, 2021.

The news elicited strong reactions, and many people were left wondering what would happen to the beloved prank show.

Impractical Jokers will, thankfully, continue — albeit with some reported changes.

Gatto lasted nine seasons on the show before leaving.

After separating from his wife, Bessy Gatto, he announced the news on Instagram in a “more serious-than-usual” note, writing that he would be taking a break to focus on his family.

“They say laughter is the best medicine,” the message reads in part.

“Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, especially during these strange and difficult times.”

I hope and am excited to come up with new ways to entertain you as I work through the challenges I’m facing.”

James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, Gatto’s co-stars, issued a joint statement expressing their sadness over his departure.

They also confirmed that Impractical Jokers would be renewed for a tenth season, with filming set to begin in January.

Certain episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ have reportedly been removed due to Joe Gatto’s departure.

On Tell ’em Steve-Dave!, the podcast he hosts with Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson of Comic Book Men, Q talked more about Gatto’s departure and its impact on the show.

He admitted that the news had left him so depressed that he wondered if the show was “even worth doing without Joe.”

“There are a lot of drawbacks to Joe not being there,” he explained.

“We’re losing a comedic heavyweight.”

There’s nothing we can do about it, I suppose, except accept it for what it is and allow ourselves to enjoy it.

It’s been a f***** blast since I got over that feeling.

It’s almost as if the show has been resurrected.

Isn’t that strange?”

“He was so important behind the scenes, and now he’s gone,” Q continued. “It’s like this new vacuum that you can only fill in bits and pieces of here, there, and everywhere.”

“Going forward, the show is going to be a little weirder.”

I’m able to get a little more s*** [in]… I…

