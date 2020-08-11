Queen dons tartan as she enjoys sunshine stroll with walking stick in Balmoral

The Queen has been spotted for the first time since beginning her stay at Balmoral on Tuesday.

The monarch, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, arrived in Scotland the day before a lockdown was imposed in Aberdeen city centre.

She headed out for a walk in the sunshine as she wore a gilet over a red top and donned a traditional tartan skirt after over five months isolating at Windsor Castle.

Following a conversation with what appears to be an aide at the estate, the Queen then took her beloved Corgis for a walk.

Sophie Wessex, Edward and their children joined them as the family enjoyed the exceptional weather.

It was decided they would not attend church this weekend in a bid to stop people gathering outside.

Her Majesty will not be required to wear a face covering for her traditional summer break despite concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before their arrival, courtiers spent weeks planning how to ensure the castle remained safe.

Due to the very small number of staff – dubbed the HMS Bubble – that are in close contact with both the Queen and Prince Philip, masks are not needed.

The Sunday Times reports that aides are low in number at Balmoral.

Vice-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and her trusted pages Paul Whybrew and William Henderson are on site serving the Royal family.

Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, the Queen’s equerry, will also join head groom Terry Pendry, personal assistant Angela Kelly and four other aides at the castle.

In order to enable the Queen to ride her beloved fell ponies, only one groom is allowed access to the animals.

Measures, it is reported, will also be taken if any members of the family come to visit.

They will not be allowed to stay in the main house and local staff have had to isolate for two weeks before her visit to ensure they are virus-free.

But one person not joining them in Scotland is Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister’s traditional visit has been cancelled, a decision believed to have been made for the first time in her reign.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will remain at the 50,000-acre estate until early October, according to reports.