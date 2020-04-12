Queen Elizabeth discusses the corona virus in a powerful Easter speech

Queen Elizabeth’s Easter speech was a moving message of hope amid the corona virus and a call to people to continue their social distancing.

On Saturday, the Queen, who turns 94 on April 21, spoke to the public in a powerful speech on Instagram before Sunday vacation. “Many religions have festivals where light overcomes darkness,” she said on the royal IG channel. “Such occasions are often accompanied by lighting candles. They seem to speak to every culture and appeal to people of all faiths and none. “

The monarch, who lives with husband Prince Philip (98) at Windsor Castle, continued: “They are lit on birthday cakes and mark family anniversaries when we happily gather around a light source. It connects us. Since it gets dark on Saturday before Easter, many Christians usually light candles together. In the church, one light would change to another and spread slowly and then more quickly if more candles were lit. In this way, it can be shown how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed down from generation to generation since the first Easter. “

“This year Easter will be different for many of us,” she said, “but by separating from each other, we are protecting others. But Easter is not canceled. in fact we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first day of Easter gave his followers new hope and new intentions, and we can all take courage from it. We know that the corona virus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – especially for those who are grieved – light and life are bigger. May the lively flame of Easter hope be a constant signpost for the future. “

The grandmother of Prince William and Prince Harry concluded: “I wish all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”

Saturday was the Queen’s second public address in a week. On April 5, she thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients and praised citizens for adhering to the social distance protocol.

“I would also like to thank those of you who stay at home, helping to protect the vulnerable and to save many families from the pain that those who have lost their loved ones have experienced,” she said on television. “Together we will fight this disease and I want to assure you that if we stay united and determined, we will overcome it.”

The Queen added, “Although it is sometimes difficult to isolate yourself, many people of all faiths and none discover that this offers an opportunity to slow down, pause, and meditate in prayer or meditation.”

By Saturday, the UK coronavirus pandemic had infected 79,865 people, including some members of the royal family. Prince Charles (the son of Queen Elizabeth and the father of William and Harry) tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed in late March. Although he had “mild symptoms”, the heir to the British throne isolated in his homeland in Scotland.

This month, 62-year-old Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19 and said in an exclusive interview to people: “Little news. Condition unchanged. Little fever, little cough. Vital functions all good. The doctors are satisfied for the time being. “

The royal family usually spends Easter at Windsor Castle (last year was the Queen’s birthday) and attended the service at St. George’s Chapel. The event usually draws a happy crowd and sends pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the parents of Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1).

This year will feel even more unusual when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their eleven month old son Archie moved to Los Angeles, California after retiring from royal life in January.



