Queen Elizabeth II compliments a toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween and says she looks “splendid.”

Queen Elizabeth II compliments a toddler dressed as her for Halloween, saying, “You look splendid.”

Queen Elizabeth II sweetly gave her stamp of approval to a toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween in 2021.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter and the thoughtfully enclosed photograph,” the 95-year-old monarch’s lady-in-waiting, the Hon.

Mary Morrison wrote in a letter that was broadcast on the Today show on January 3rd.

“Her Majesty thought it was thoughtful of you to write to her, and The Queen was delighted to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her lovely gown.”

“Her Majesty wishes you all a very Merry Christmas,” the message continued, “and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”

Jalayne dressed up as the queen in a blue overcoat, matching hat, white gloves, and wig in October 2021.

Elizabeth’s favorite dog breed is corgis, and the little one even posed with two of them.

When Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend dressed up for Halloween in 2018, they wore a similar blue ensemble.

The 43-year-old EGOT winner joined his wife, 36, in a red military uniform as Prince Philip at the time.

From November 1947 until his death in April 2021 at the age of 99, the Duke of Edinburgh was married to Elizabeth.

The queen “struggled a little” during her first hold season without her husband, especially since she couldn’t spend Christmas with her “whole family” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s not one to wallow in self-pity,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on December 27.

“The Cambridges were obviously disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas.

And the kids were overjoyed to share their gifts with their great-grandmother.”

“Although Christmas can be a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” the England native said in her annual Christmas Day televised speech.

I understand why this year in particular.

However, in the months since my beloved Philip’s death, I have found great comfort.

