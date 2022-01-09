Queen Elizabeth II compliments a toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween, saying she looks “splendid.”

Queen Elizabeth II compliments a toddler dressed as her for Halloween, saying, “You look splendid.”

Queen Elizabeth II sweetly gave her stamp of approval to a toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween in 2021.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, as well as the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” the Hon.

On Monday, January 3, Mary Morrison wrote a letter that was broadcast on the Today show.

“Her Majesty thought it was thoughtful of you to write to her, and The Queen was delighted to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her lovely gown.”

“Her Majesty wishes you all a very Merry Christmas,” the message continued, “and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might find interesting.”

Jalayne wore a blue overcoat, a matching hat, white gloves, and a wig in October 2021, as if she were the queen.

Elizabeth’s favorite dog breed is corgis, and the little one even posed alongside two of them.

When Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend dressed up for Halloween in 2018, they wore a similar blue ensemble.

The 43-year-old EGOT winner joined his wife, 36, in a red military uniform as Prince Philip at the time.

From November 1947 until his death in April 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh was married to Elizabeth.

The queen “struggled a little” while celebrating her first hold season without her husband, especially since she couldn’t spend Christmas with her “whole family” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On December 27, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up.”

“Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed that they would not be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they were able to video call her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas.”

And the kids were overjoyed to share their gifts with their great-grandmother.”

In her annual Christmas Day televised speech, the England native paid tribute to her late partner, saying, “Although Christmas is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones.”

This year, in particular, I see why.

But, in the months since my beloved Philip died, I have found great comfort.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Queen Elizabeth II Praises Toddler Who Dressed as Her for Halloween: You Look ‘Splendid’