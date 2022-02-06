Queen Elizabeth II Has 70 Secrets That Are Royally Fascinating

Queen Elizabeth II Has 70 Royally Fascinating Secrets

Brits have been singing “God Save the Queen” for 70 years, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Let’s toast Her Majesty with a martini glass (her favorite!) to the honor.

Queen Elizabeth II has just made history.

If you happen to come across the monarch’s path, you must genuflect.

On the 14th of February,

Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne was commemorated on this day.

On this day in 1952, the then-25-year-old royal learned her father, King George VI, had died while on a Commonwealth tour in Kenya with new husband Prince Philip.

Princess Elizabeth had become Queen all of a sudden, and her life had been turned upside down.

At a session of the Accession Council held at St. James, she was formally proclaimed queen.

It would be more than a year before she was officially coronated with that nearly five-pound crown in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on June 2nd.

But the then-27-year-old mother of Prince Charles, 4, and PrincessAnne, 2, felt the weight immediately, assuming her new responsibilities and life of service.

To commemorate the occasion, a year-long Platinum Jubilee celebration will be held in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world, making the queen the first British monarch to achieve this major milestone.

We’re certainly celebrating across the pond, honoring Her Majesty’s 70th birthday with 70 facts about her reign.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch in history, having surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s record of 63 years and seven months in 2015.

She is also the world’s oldest monarch, at the age of 95.

She is also the world’s longest-reigning female monarch.

That isn’t all, though.

Queen Elizabeth II also holds the record for being the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

While there have been monarchs who have reigned for longer periods of time, such as Swaziland’s King Sobhuza II, who reigned for 82 years, and France’s King Louis XIV, who reigned for 72 years and 110 days, they are no longer alive.

On April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II was conceived.

She does, however, celebrate her birthday twice a year: once in April and again in June, which is often marked by the Trooping of the Colour.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor is Queen Elizabeth II’s full name.

