Queen Elizabeth II marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne with a platinum jubilee.

On Sunday, February 6, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years since she ascended to the British throne.

On Sunday, the 95-year-old royal makes history by becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

The landmark is intended to mark 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the realms, and the Commonwealth.

Following the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth became queen on February 6, 1952.

“Tomorrow, 6 February, marks the 70th anniversary of my Accession in 1952, a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign,” the monarch said in a statement released on Saturday, February 5.

“As we commemorate this milestone, it gives me great pleasure to renew my promise to you made in 1947 that I would devote the rest of my life to your service.”

“As I look forward to the year of my Platinum Jubilee with hope and optimism, I am reminded of how much we have to be thankful for,” she continued.

The last seven decades have seen extraordinary social, technological, and cultural progress that has benefited us all, and I am confident that the future will provide similar opportunities for us, particularly for younger generations in the UK and across the Commonwealth.”

She also paid tribute to her family and her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

“I am grateful for my family’s unwavering and loving support,” she continued in her statement.

“I was fortunate to have a partner in Prince Philip who was willing to take on the role of consort and make the sacrifices that come with it.

During my father’s reign, I saw my mother play this role.

According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, the queen is “ecstatic” to have reached the milestone, but it is also bittersweet for her.

“This is an unusual time for her because she is about to mark the 70th anniversary of her father’s death.

She also had a very.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Her Platinum Jubilee 70 Years After Acceding to the Throne