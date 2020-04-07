Queen Elizabeth II Pays Tribute to Healthcare Professionals on World Health Day

It’s never been a more important time to celebrate healthcare workers.

As doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals bravely fight on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday marks World Health Day, an annual day devoted to global health awareness. With many around the world more aware than ever before of the sacrifices healthcare workers make and the danger they face in their line of work, it is all the more fitting this day has come amidst the pandemic.

While her country fights the virus, Queen Elizabeth II issues a statement of gratitude to all those people helping to battle the infectious disease.

“On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she said in written remarks.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in the these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes,” she concluded before signing off, “Elizabeth R.”

While this is quite the challenging time for the world, the pandemic has affected the British monarch quite closely as her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for it last month. More recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the queen appeared in a rare television address, in which she addressed essential workers helping the nation at such a pivotal moment.

“I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all,” she said. “I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”