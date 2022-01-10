Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee – A FOUR-DAY Bank Holiday will be held to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

BRITS are gearing up for a four-day Bank Holiday weekend this summer to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As Her Majesty, 95, celebrates 70 years on the throne, the four-day extravaganza, which falls on the first weekend of June, is expected to be jam-packed with surprises.

Some of the festivities will include a massive national pudding competition, as well as thousands of jubilee lunches to honor Britain’s longest-ever reigning monarch.

To accommodate festivities, the May Bank Holiday Weekend, which usually falls at the end of the month, will be moved to Thursday, June 2.

On Friday, June 3, the weekend will be extended with an extra day off.

The extra long weekend, according to Buckingham Palace, will provide “an opportunity for communities across the United Kingdom to come together and celebrate the historic milestone.”

“The four-day celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, projects such as The Queen’s Green Canopy and the Platinum Pudding competition will serve as a lasting reminder of The Queen’s Jubilee, while The Queen’s private estates will host special Jubilee themed events, providing even more opportunities for members of the public to commemorate the historic occasion.”

Everyone aged eight and up is welcome to enter the Platinum Pudding Competition, which will see Brits compete to create a pudding fit for a queen.

The five finalists will then prepare their dessert in front of an expert judging panel that includes Dame Mary Berry, Monica Galetti, and Mark Flanagan, Head Chef of Buckingham Palace.

The winning recipe will be made public, and the pudding will be served at Big Jubilee Lunches for “generations to come.”

Meanwhile, thousands of trees will be planted in the Queen’s honor through Her Majesty’s Green Canopy, including “celebration trees,” “new majestic avenues of trees,” “urban planting,” and “extensive new forests that will benefit future generations.”

Here’s what to expect this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will kick off the long weekend with a bang.

The 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, will carry the flag, and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division, along with hundreds of Army musicians and horses, will put on a military pageantry display on Horse Guards Parade.

On the same day, over 1500 towns, villages, and cities across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories will light a beacon to commemorate the…

