Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping the Colour Will Not Proceed in “Traditional Form” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II‘s public birthday celebration will take a different shape this year.

It is customary for the British monarch’s special day to be officially marked with Trooping the Colour, her annual birthday parade. However, it was announced on Friday, ahead of her 94th birthday on April 21 and amid the U.K.’s lockdown, that “in line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.”

The royal announcement further noted, “A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”

Royal fans may recall last year’s Trooping the Colour featured 1-year-old Prince Louis‘ debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where he joined many other members of the royal family for the traditional moment.

A year later, the royal family is operating from a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the queen said in a statement last week. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” the statement continued. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” the message concluded. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

While Prince Philip and the monarch are living at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace for the time being, her family has been personally impacted as her son and heir apparent, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness,” a message from Clarence House read on Instagram. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.”