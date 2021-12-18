Queen Elizabeth is grieving the loss of a close friend.

Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, a longtime friend and confidante of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 101.

According to Royal Central, FitzRoy was the Queen’s Mistress of the Robes.

In the media, no exact date of death or cause of death has been reported.

FitzRoy became a member of the Royal Household in 1953, the year Elizabeth took the throne.

As Mistress of the Robes, she was the most senior lady in the Royal Household.

In 1967, she was appointed Elizabeth’s Mistress of the Robes, a position she held until her death.

The job entailed coordinating the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting, arranging the monarch’s clothing and jewelry, and accompanying her to various events.

Previously, the First Lady of the Bedchamber was the title for this position.

The position is usually filled by a duchess nowadays, according to Royal Central.

Mary Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, held the position prior to FitzRoy.

FitzRoy married Hugh Denis Charles FitzRoy in 1946, and was born Ann Fortune Smith.

Hugh held the title of Earl of Euston at the time.

In 1970, he was proclaimed the 11th Duke of Grafton, and his wife was dubbed the Duchess of Grafton.

Lady Henrietta FitzRoy, Lady Virginia FitzRoy, Lord Charles FitzRoy, and Lady Rose FitzRoy were born to FitzRoy and her husband, James FitzRoy, Earl of Euston.

When the Duke of Grafton died in 2011, Henry FitzRoy, his grandson and the son of his eldest child, James, who died in 2009, took his place.

This isn’t Elizabeth’s only major setback this year, as royal watchers are well aware.

Prince Philip, her husband, died in April at the age of 99.

At the time of his death, he had been the longest-serving British consort ever.

In October, months after his death, the Queen spoke about her husband during the opening ceremony of the Scottish Parliament’s sixth session.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” she told the crowd.

It’s often said that people make a place, and there aren’t many places…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Queen Elizabeth Is Mourning the Death of a Dear Friend