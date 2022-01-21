For Philip’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth refused to break one rule, deeming it “unfair.”

For Philip’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth refused to break one rule, believing it would be ‘unfair.’

Prince Philip’s funeral could have turned out very differently.

In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth famously sat alone during a small funeral service for her long-time husband.

According to reports, the British royal family’s leader declined the opportunity to break the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) rules in order to accommodate a larger gathering.

When a British royal of high rank passes away, an elaborate funeral is usually held.

The Duke of Edinburgh, on the other hand, was not among them.

On April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death on social media.

“Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of Her Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read.

At the time of Philip’s death, the UK government had implemented COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which limited the number of people who could attend events like funerals.

Meanwhile, Philip’s funeral plans had been in the works for years but had to be changed to comply with the government’s COVID-19 regulations, resulting in a far more intimate service than had been planned.

There were only 30 available seats.

Restrictions were placed on the guest list as well as the events of the day.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was marked by a procession and a service.

Philip’s funeral procession began on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Princes Charles, Andrew, Edward, and Anne, as well as other members of the royal family like Prince William and Prince Harry, walked behind a Land Rover carrying Philip’s body.

Following that, a 50-minute service took place inside St.

At George’s Chapel, guests were required to wear face masks.

Queen Elizabeth didn’t want any favors when it came to Philip’s death.

Following Philip’s death, the UK government contacted Buckingham Palace, offering to temporarily ease COVID-19 restrictions, according to Express.

“The Queen declined the offer because it would be unjust at a time when others were grieving for loved ones who were in lockdown,” according to Private Eye.

“Rather than being an outlier, she wanted to set an example,” the palace told Downing Street.

As a result, Queen Elizabeth was left alone in St. James’s Palace.

The Cathedral of St. Paul

The same rules apply to George’s Chapel as they do to the rest of…

