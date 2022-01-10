Queen Elizabeth’s Health Status Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Update on Queen Elizabeth’s Health Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

While 2022 is a significant and historic year for Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch has recently suffered a number of health setbacks and has not been seen in public since October 2021.

With preparations underway for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the 95-year-old monarch has largely remained out of the spotlight.

“We understand the monarch is eager to return to work, but I believe it will be a case of ensuring she has made a full and complete recovery before courtiers begin packing up her busy work schedule,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “My understanding is that, at the moment, it is just about carrying out light desk work at Windsor [Castle], more virtual audiences and meetings, and really ensuring that the queen is in tip-top health ahead of her upcoming engagements,” she added.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that a search for the “perfect Platinum Pudding recipe” for United Kingdom residents aged eight and up has been launched in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

To commemorate The Queen’s (hashtag)PlatinumJubilee, a nationwide search has been launched to find the perfect Platinum Pudding recipe, which will be served at Big Jubilee Lunches and passed down through the generations.

Mark Flanagan, co-judge and Head Chef of Buckingham Palace, offers some advice: pic.twitter.com2ISlrWxfMp

For the second year in a row, Queen Elizabeth broadcasted her annual Christmas Day broadcast from Windsor Castle instead of her Sandringham Estate, as she did last year.

Her Highness has had a difficult few months, having to cancel several events and trips due to her health.

She spent a night in the hospital in October for observation and tests, and she was unable to attend the annual Remembrance Day service in November due to a back sprain.

The queen also canceled her family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch and opted for drastically reduced holiday plans due to the widespread coronavirus omicron variant.

This “is essentially a very important year for the queen,” according to Nicholl.

“This is her Platinum Jubilee year, and she’ll be celebrating in June.

