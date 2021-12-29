Queen Elizabeth’s latest news: As commemorative coins are unveiled, pubs may open at EARLY HOURS in honor of the Royal Platinum Jubilee.

A Netflix show that looks back on the events of the year mocked Prince Philip’s death.

Fans have slammed Charlie Brooker’s film Death to 2021 for mocking the Royal Family in the wake of Prince Philip’s death.

At one point, the show revisits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying,” a voiceover said after showing a few clips from the conversation.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke Of Deadinburgh, was laid to rest in front of millions.”

After an armed intruder scaled Windsor Castle on Christmas Day and threatened to kill the Queen, the Home Secretary has ordered a review of crossbow laws.

Priti Patel may tighten the rules that allow adults to purchase the “lethal” weapon without having to provide identification or undergo a background check.

Soon after chilling footage of a masked man threatening to kill the Queen, 95, Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The adolescent had allegedly scaled a fence at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty was expected to spend the holidays with her family.

Within the castle grounds, he was 500 meters from the Queen’s private quarters.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I’ve become,” Harry said in a statement announcing the memoir’s release from his £11 million mansion in Montecito, California.

“I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life, both literally and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes and lessons learned – I can show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m grateful for the chance to share what I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful.”

Harry has signed with Penguin Random House, and any royalties will be donated to charity.

A royal expert claims that Prince Harry could appear on The Late Late Show for one night only to promote his controversial memoir.

Next year, he will release a tell-all memoir that will examine the “highs and lows” of his extraordinary life.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, the Prince is considering taking over as host of “The Late Late Show”…

