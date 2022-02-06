Queen Elizabeth’s news: As she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee today, Her Majesty confirms Camilla’s title as Queen Consort.

IN A STUNNING royal reversal, HER MAJESTY announced that Camilla will be given the title Queen when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Her Majesty, 95, expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort in an address commemorating her Accession Day.

The announcement comes as the Queen prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of her coronation, but it will be the first without her late husband.

This is the first time the Monarch will not be joined by Prince Philip in commemorating the day.

For 73 years, he was by her side.

“The Queen is a person of deep religious faith,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

“When she was 21, in 1947, she took an oath to serve her country for the rest of her life, and she meant every word of it.”

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” the Queen said in a statement to mark her accession.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when my son Charles becomes King in due course.”

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The decision that she will be Queen is said to have “touched and honoured” Charles and Camilla.

Her Majesty, 95, made the shocking announcement on the occasion of her 70th year on the throne.

Camilla wants to be known as Queen Consort as a reward for her hard work and the joy she has brought to her son, according to royal sources.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, the nation is being urged to throw the biggest thank you party ever.

Ross Kemp, Gary Lineker, Gareth Southgate, Levi Roots, Prue Leith, Alan Titchmarsh, Ellie Simmonds, and Lorraine Kelly are among the celebrities who are supporting the special Thank You Day on Sunday June 5.

Millions are expected to attend street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch, or get together across the county to thank the Queen for her 70 years of service, as well as neighbors, family, friends, communities, the NHS, and other important institutions.

